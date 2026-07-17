Attys Seek $39M Fee For $117.5M Comcast Data Breach Deal

By Rose Krebs ( July 17, 2026, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Class counsel is urging a Pennsylvania federal judge to award it a fee award amounting to one-third, or about $39 million, of a negotiated $117.5 million data breach settlement with Comcast, saying it deserves that amount for the work put in and the "extraordinary result achieved."...
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