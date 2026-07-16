Oracle Accused Of Infringing Delivery App Integration Patent
By Gina Kim ( July 16, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Oracle Corp. was sued in Texas federal court Wednesday by a veteran-owned company that alleges the defendant is infringing its patent that integrates third-party delivery apps like DoorDash with a restaurant's own ordering systems, eliminating the need for restaurants to use separate dedicated tablets for each delivery service when accepting online orders....
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