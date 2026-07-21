How CME Suit May Reshape CFTC's Crypto Derivatives Rules

By Tamara de Silva ( July 21, 2026, 2:21 PM EDT) -- On May 29, a single federal official, acting alone and without public comment, rewrote the regulatory classification of an entire category of derivative instruments that had never before been legally traded in the U.S. Three weeks later, CME Group Inc. filed suit in federal court to undo it....
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