Beef Cos. Face Restaurant, Consumer Classes

By Bryan Koenig ( July 20, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Cargill, JBS, National Beef and Tyson will have to face certified classes of wholesalers, consumers and restaurants alleging beef price-fixing under a pair of Minnesota federal court rulings that only partially granted parallel class certification sought by the ranchers who sell the cattle to the companies....
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