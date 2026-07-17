EEOC Faults Judge's 'Idiosyncratic' Views In 10th Circ. Appeal

By Benjamin Morse ( July 17, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission urged the Tenth Circuit to reverse a Kansas federal judge's refusal to enter a $300,000 consent decree resolving claims that Walmart failed to accommodate two deaf workers, arguing he relied on personal views instead of governing approval factors....
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