Lenders, Tech Cos. Seek Exit From Antitrust Suit

By Isaac Monterose ( July 17, 2026, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A group of mortgage lenders and software companies once again pushed for the dismissal of a proposed mortgage price-fixing class action filed by homeowners in Tennessee federal court, arguing that the claims should be tossed, in part, because the plaintiffs failed to allege that the software products at the center of their suit made pricing recommendations....
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