Quinn Emanuel To Rep OpenAI In Apple Trade Secrets Fight

By Hailey Konnath ( July 16, 2026, 11:09 PM EDT) -- OpenAI has turned to Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP to represent it in Apple's suit claiming that the artificial intelligence company worked with former Apple employees to misappropriate confidential information and speed up its consumer hardware business, according to the case docket....
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