Int'l Standards Preserve QLED False Ad Suit Against Hisense

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 20, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Hisense USA Corp. can't pull the plug on a proposed class action accusing it of falsely advertising its high-definition televisions as having QLED technology, a California federal judge has ruled, saying the buyers have sufficiently pled their case by leaning on articles and international standards....
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