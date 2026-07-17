'Wicked Tuna' Star Says Parents Are Throwing Him Overboard

By Julie Manganis ( July 17, 2026, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A fishing boat captain who appeared on the Massachusetts-based reality show "Wicked Tuna" is asking a court to block his parents from selling the boat he used on the show, saying they're trying to cut him out of his interest in that vessel, three others and a Key West, Florida, home they've already sold, according to a lawsuit filed in state court Thursday....
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