Bankrupt Pa. City Can Keep Disputed Revenue, 3rd Circ. Says

By Alex Wittenberg ( July 17, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Friday that the bankrupt city of Chester, Pennsylvania, gets to keep income from a casino, a trash incinerator and other sources that secured its debt, finding that its creditors' liens on the revenues did not survive Chester's Chapter 9 filing....
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