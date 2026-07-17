Ex-Worker Says Walmart Fired Him Due To Knee Injury

By Corey Rothauser ( July 17, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A former Walmart employee has sued the retail giant in Georgia federal court, alleging the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to accommodate his request for a temporary modified work assignment and firing him just hours after he requested one following two hospital visits for a painful leg condition....
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