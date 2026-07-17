Ex-Ga. Deputies Seek Immunity In 2017 Stun Gun Death Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 17, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Three former Washington County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies asked a federal court to free them from a lawsuit filed by the sister of a man who died after being shot with a stun gun in a widely publicized July 2017 confrontation with police, citing qualified immunity....
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