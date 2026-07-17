Five Below Targeted Amid Wave Of Tariff Refund Suits

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 17, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers has sued retailer Five Below, claiming the discount-store chain should direct money it receives from the government's tariff refunds to the customers since they, not companies, bore the brunt of the economic pain from higher prices....
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