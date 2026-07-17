Rivian Hit With Chancery Derivative Suit Over EV Demand

By Jarek Rutz ( July 17, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Rivian Automotive Inc. stockholder has filed a derivative lawsuit in the Delaware Chancery Court accusing the electric-vehicle maker's current and former directors and officers of misleading investors about customer demand, production growth and the company's path to profitability, allegedly exposing Rivian to significant legal costs and potential liability....
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