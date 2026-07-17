NM Wants CFTC's Prediction Market Enforcement Suit Axed

By Aislinn Keely ( July 17, 2026, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The state of New Mexico told a federal judge that a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission suit over prediction market regulation shouldn't stand, since the agency can't show how it's been harmed by the state's attempts to enforce its gaming laws against Kalshi....
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