Legal Center Tells 4th Circ. To Reject FCC Campaign Ad Rule
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 20, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Campaign Legal Center has asked the Fourth Circuit to set aside recent FCC guidance on political ads, saying it violates the Communications Act of 1934....
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