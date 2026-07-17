DC Circ. Vacates Benghazi Attack Leader's 'Lenient' Sentence

By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 17, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel vacated a lower court's 28-year sentence of a Libyan national accused of orchestrating the deadly 2012 attacks against a U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, agreeing with the government that his sentence is "unreasonably lenient."...
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