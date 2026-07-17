DaVita Wins Bid To Decertify 1,300-Member Collective

By MJ Koo ( July 17, 2026, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge dismantled a collective action brought by DaVita nurses and technicians alleging the kidney care giant forced them to work through unpaid meal breaks Friday, finding that the roughly 1,300 workers' vastly different experiences made collective treatment impossible....
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