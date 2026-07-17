PBGC Aims To Settle Union Trustees' $132M Bailout Fight
By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 17, 2026, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. and trustees of a union bakery drivers' pension fund told a New York federal judge Friday that they're working to settle a dispute over the agency's denials of $132 million in bailout funds from a program that Congress enacted during the coronavirus pandemic....
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