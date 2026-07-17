FDIC Says Excessive Risk Dooms SVB's $1.7B Claim

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 17, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. argued during closing arguments in a trial in California federal court that Silicon Valley Bank's 2023 failure was due to excessive financial risk and mismanagement, while SVB countered that its losses were sparked by an "unprecedented" bank run....
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