Ex-SEC Worker's Son Posted Probe Info Online, OIG Says

By Sarah Jarvis ( July 17, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Inspector General said Friday that prosecutors declined to prosecute a now-retired SEC employee for purportedly sharing information about an active enforcement investigation with her son, who then posted information about the matter on social media....
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