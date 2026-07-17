Pipeline Worker Engaged In Interstate Commerce, Court Says

By Spencer Brewer ( July 17, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court ruled that Energy Transfer LP cannot compel the family of a man who died in a pipeline explosion to arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act, finding Thursday that the FAA did not apply to his employment contract because he engaged in interstate commerce....
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