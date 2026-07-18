Full 3rd. Circ. Wipes Out New Jersey Assault Weapons Ban

By Hailey Konnath ( July 18, 2026, 12:21 AM EDT) -- The full Third Circuit on Friday held that New Jersey's decades-long ban on semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines is unconstitutional, though some judges said the way the weapons are now being used as well as recent technological advances couldn't have been foreseen by the Constitution's framers....
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