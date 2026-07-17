Del. Says Counter-Counterclaims Are Allowed In Crypto Case
By Jarek Rutz ( July 17, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has recommended denying a cryptocurrency holding company's bid to throw out a former executive's breach of contract claim, concluding that Delaware's procedural rules permit so-called "counter-counterclaims" and rejecting arguments that the claim was barred by res judicata or was untimely under the doctrine of laches....
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