AIG Unit Must Face Trial Over Allocation Of Crash Settlement

By Hope Patti ( July 20, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A dispute between an AIG unit and another insurer over coverage for a trucking company's crash settlement will proceed to trial to determine the allocation of the deal, an Ohio federal court said, declining to decide whether the company was liable for the crash as a motor carrier or broker....
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