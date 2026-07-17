9th Circ. Tosses Child Sex Abuse Conviction Over Bad Search

By Brandon Lowrey ( July 17, 2026, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel threw out the conviction of a man who pled guilty to recording himself raping his 7-year-old daughter in Washington, saying Friday that officers discovered the videos on his computer after going beyond the bounds of an unrelated search warrant....
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