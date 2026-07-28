High Court, SEC Proposals Set Stage For Further Fund Reform

By Vadim Avdeychik, Zachary Saltzman and Andrew Friedman ( July 28, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Two recent distinct developments — the U.S. Supreme Court's June 11 decision in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. v. Saba Capital Master Fund Ltd. and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed rulemaking packages released on May 19 — underscore the continued relevance of the framework for listed registered closed-end funds, or CEFs, and business development companies, or BDCs, and provide an opportunity to consider the next phase of its modernization....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.