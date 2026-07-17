NetChoice Ordered To Produce Harm Studies In Va. Case

By Jared Foretek ( July 17, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge ordered tech industry group NetChoice to turn over any studies or reports it has examining social media's potential addictiveness or harm on young people Friday, partially granting a motion to compel from the state as it fights a suit challenging its law limiting children's access....
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