Scoular Agrees To $10M Deal Resolving Mexico Bribe Case

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 17, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Omaha, Nebraska-based agricultural company Scoular has agreed to fork over $10 million to resolve a federal investigation into allegations it had customs brokers bribe Mexican border officials into accepting shipments into Mexico that had tested for impurities, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday....
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