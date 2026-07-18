Kalshi Unwound Mich. Trades Before CFTC Order, Court Told
By Aislinn Keely ( July 18, 2026, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Kalshi told a Michigan judge that it will remain in compliance with a court order that instructed it to unwind certain residents' sports trades because it has no way to meet a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission directive to defy the court and reinstate the contracts....
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