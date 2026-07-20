AGs Say DOJ Suit Would 'Upend' Atty Discipline System
By Phillip Bantz ( July 20, 2026, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general in 20 states have raised alarms over the U.S. Department of Justice's "unprecedented effort" to halt a disciplinary case in D.C. against former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Clark, warning the Trump administration is trying to "upend a centuries-old system of attorney discipline" and put federal government lawyers beyond the reach of local disciplinary authorities....
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