Unions Seek To Block Texas Tech Curriculum Censorship

By Katherine Smith ( July 20, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A professors union and its Texas affiliate have asked a Texas federal court to stop Texas Tech University's chancellor and board from enforcing policies that, the unions say, censor academic speech on race, gender identity and sexual orientation, arguing the policies will cause irreparable harm to the university's teachers....
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