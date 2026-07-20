CWA Says Microsoft Gutted Game Unions Without Negotiating
By Braden Campbell ( July 20, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Communications Workers of America has accused Microsoft of including more than 400 unionized video game studio employees in recent mass layoffs without negotiating and urged the National Labor Relations Board to intervene....
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