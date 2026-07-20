Tilray Beats Suit Over Hemp Product Protein Claim, For Now

By Gina Kim ( July 20, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed, for now, a Tilray customer's proposed class action alleging she was misled about the protein content of the company's hemp powders on Amazon product listings, ruling Friday they complied with federal labeling requirements, since the listings feature complete nutrition facts panels and percent daily value....
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