CIT Judge Changes IEEPA Test Case But Retains Schedule

By Jack McLoone ( July 20, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has selected a new underlying case as the one to test the federal government's updates on its system for refunding duties charged under President Donald Trump's struck-down global tariff regime, though it otherwise kept in place certain reporting and hearing deadlines....
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