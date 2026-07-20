NJ Federal Court Won't Step Into State Atty Ethics Cases

By Lynn LaRowe ( July 20, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday declined to wade into disciplinary actions pending against two state lawyers who claim that the process is being used to retaliate against them, finding that they haven't shown the bad faith required to circumvent the state's authority and pause the cases....
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