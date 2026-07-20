Trump Media Settles Claims With Ex-SPAC CEO In Fla. Suit
By David Minsky ( July 20, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The corporation that operates President Donald Trump's Truth Social website agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against the former CEO of a special purpose acquisition company over a botched public offering following a settlement between the parties in Florida state court. ...
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