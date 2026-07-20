Lathrop GPM To Expand In Calif., NY, UK With IP Firm Combo

By Adrian Cruz ( July 20, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Lathrop GPM LLP announced Monday that it has agreed to combine with intellectual property firm HG Law at the start of January, which would expand its capabilities in the Silicon Valley market and give the firm a presence in New York and London....
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