2 More Whitmer Plot Convictions Reversed In Michigan
By Melanie Dorsey ( July 20, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Two men sentenced to prison for providing material support for terrorism and other crimes tied to the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had their convictions vacated Monday after a Michigan appellate panel ruled that a recent decision overturning a co-defendant's convictions required the same result....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.