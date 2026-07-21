Fintech Says Deutsche Bank Shouldn't Escape Blacklist Suit

By Katryna Perera ( July 21, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A self-described barter-based payment platform alleging it was improperly placed on an industry blacklist by Deutsche Bank has urged a New York federal judge not to grant the bank's dismissal bid, arguing the German lender has constructed an "unpled 'if ... then' scenario" and asks "the court to assume that it is factual."...
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