Thermo Fisher Says TRO Needed To Protect $8.9B Deal

By Jarek Rutz ( July 21, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge said Tuesday he is still weighing whether to temporarily block a former Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. executive from joining Fortrea Holdings Inc., signaling that the dispute turns on difficult questions about the scope of restrictive covenants while cautioning the parties not to assume how he will rule....
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