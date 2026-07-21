7th Circ. Backs UChicago, TIAA In Spousal Pension Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 21, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit backed a Wisconsin federal court's decision to hand the University of Chicago and its pension plan manager TIAA an early win in a dispute over a deceased worker's spousal pension benefits, and declined to certify a question about power of attorney authority to the Wisconsin Supreme Court....
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