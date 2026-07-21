Acer Can't Escape Ericsson Dispute Over 4G, 5G Patents

By Adam Lidgett ( July 21, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge won't throw out Ericsson's suit seeking a finding it didn't infringe Acer Inc. patents covering 4G, LTE and 5G wireless standards, despite Acer filing litigation first in Texas accusing Ericsson's customers of infringement....
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