Smucker's Says It Didn't Claim 'Only' Splenda On Fudge Label

By Mike Curley ( July 21, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The J.M. Smucker Co. is asking a New York federal court to throw out a proposed class action alleging that it misleads consumers by claiming its fudge topping is "Sweetened with Splenda," despite it using other sweeteners, saying the label never claims that Splenda is the only sweetener....
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