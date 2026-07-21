Atlanta 'Plane Train' Workers Score 18% Raise In 1st CBA
By Katherine Smith ( July 21, 2026, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A group of employees who operate and maintain the underground people mover system at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement less than a year after voting to join an International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers affiliate, the union has announced....
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