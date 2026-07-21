Boehringer Alleges United Therapeutics Poached Staff, Secrets

By Jarek Rutz ( July 21, 2026, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. is suing United Therapeutics Corp. in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging it recruited more than 20 members of Boehringer's specialized interstitial lung disease sales team to obtain confidential business information before launching a competing drug....
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