United Airlines, Cyber Insurer Spar Over CrowdStrike Losses
By Hope Patti ( July 21, 2026, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Cyber insurer Homesite Insurance Co. and United Airlines filed dueling lawsuits in Illinois federal court this week over losses stemming from the CrowdStrike outage in 2024 that brought air travel to a standstill....
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