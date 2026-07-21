United's CrowdStrike Losses Not Covered, Cyber Insurer Says

By Hope Patti ( July 21, 2026, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A cyber insurer said it owes no coverage to United Airlines for losses stemming from the CrowdStrike outage in 2024 that brought air travel to a standstill, telling an Illinois federal court that the company has already been fully compensated for its claimed losses by third parties....
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