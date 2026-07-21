Spanish Auto Parts Maker For Ford, GM, Hyundai Seeks Ch. 15

By Yun Park ( July 21, 2026, 11:08 AM EDT) -- Spanish auto parts maker Grupo Antolin, which supplies interior components to major automakers including Ford Motor, General Motors and Hyundai Motor, on Monday asked a New York bankruptcy judge for U.S. recognition of its Spanish proceedings to restructure more than $1.4 billion in debt....
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