High Court Ruling Doesn't Impact Pipeline Fight, 9th Circ. Told
By Keith Goldberg ( July 21, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- California and environmental groups have told the Ninth Circuit that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision clarifying federal arbitration jurisdictional lines has no bearing on their lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's assertion of jurisdiction over an in-state oil pipeline system....
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